Chelsea Injury Update: Thiago Silva, Reece James

Chelsea take on AC Milan on Tuesday night at the San Siro, and will be hoping Thiago Silva is back fully fit for the game, which will be a lot harder than the first clash at Stamford Bridge.

Milan may have a few players back fit, as they Italian side have many key players sidelined at the moment. It will be a tougher prospect than it was weeks ago, and Chelsea will need to field a strong side to come away with a win.

Thiago Silva wasn't with the squad yesterday, and Graham Potter has provided an update as to why.

Reece James is expected to be fit for AC Milan. IMAGO / Colorsport

Team News:

Speaking post-match after the comfortable 3-0 win against Wolves, Graham Potter had this to say about Thiago Silva and the reason for his absence from the squad.

"Thiago [Silva] had a heavy cold at the start of the week but played against Milan. Two days to recover is really short for him, so we didn't want to take the chance there."

Silva will be expected back for the AC Milan game on Tuesday October 11th, which is great news for Chelsea, although they didn't miss him much yesterday with the clean sheet.

Graham Potter gave an update on the injured players. IMAGO / PA Images

Reece James came on as a second-half substitute yesterday, and Graham Potter also revealed the thinking behind that and what was wrong with the player.

"Reece James had a dead leg that wasn't fully recovered yesterday, so we wanted to give him a bit of extra time and use him at the back end of the game rather than the start.

