Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea: Spurs head through to quarter-finals of Carabao Cup after penalty shootout win

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur progressed into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a penalty shootout victory against Chelsea.

After it ended 1-1 in normal time, Mason Mount missed the final spot kick to put Spurs into the last-eight.

Timo Werner netted his first Blues goal in the 19th minute as he found the bottom corner with a strike from the edge of the box.

Erik Lamela levelled the cup tie up in the 83rd minute as he slotted past Edouard Mendy.

----------

Chelsea took control of the cup tie early on and dominated the ball in north London. Mason Mount had the first half chance of the game for Frank Lampard's side as the ball fell to him from distance, but he dragged his shot wide of the goal inside the first 15 minutes. 

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-carabao-cup-fourth-round (6)

It was Callum Hudson-Odoi who had the next chance for the visitors shortly after as they searched for an opener. Japhet Tanganga made an error in the Spurs defence, but the teenager could only strike his effort straight into the gloves of Hugo Lloris. 

But in the 19th minute, Chelsea took a deserved lead courtesy of Timo Werner. Cesar Azpilicueta started the move as he intercepted Sergio Reguilon, before sending the Spaniard flying as he chopped inside to play a cross across to the edge of the box. Werner took a touch and slotted past Lloris into the bottom corner to score the opening goal of the night.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-carabao-cup-fourth-round (7)

Despite being on the back foot, Spurs were nearly in through Gedson Fernandes midway through the first 45. He found himself one-on-one with Chelsea debutant Edouard Mendy, but Kurt Zouma made an excellent recovery challenge to make up for his initial error.

Mendy was called into action ten minutes before half-time as Erik Lamela turned into the box, but the goalkeeper kept the Argentine's low effort out with his feet, before asserting his dominance in the air to claim the rebound.

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (8)

Jose Mourinho's side came out for the second-half showing much more intensity when Chelsea had the ball as they pressed the Blues down, and nearly forced Fikayo Tomori into an early mistake. 

The hosts piled the pressure on early in the second-half as the ball rolled across the box to Sergio Reguilon, but Mendy matched the effort with a fine save to keep Chelsea ahead in the 50th minute. 

48547250

Steven Bergwijn had the next chance for the hosts but he blasted it over the bar, while Serge Aurier saw his effort curl wide.

Ben Chilwell was brought off after 66 minutes on his first start for Chelsea as Frank Lampard replaced the England defender with Emerson Palmieri. N'Golo Kante also came on for the Blues as he replaced Mateo Kovacic, who was on a yellow card.

Mourinho turned to his talisman Harry Kane with 20 minutes to go as they searched for an equaliser with the score at just 1-0. 

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (20)

Reguilon had a chance as Aurier found him at the back post in the 71st minute, but he could only head wide. 

Lloris denied Werner of his second of the evening as the German fired a low effort goalwards, but the Frenchman matched it.

Mourinho threw one last roll at the dice as Lucas Moura came on for Steven Bergwijn for the final 15 minutes. 

Hudson-Odoi had a good chance to double the lead but he blasted wide, as Eric Dier walked down the tunnel mid-game for, what can only be assumed as, a toilet break.

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (18)

Mason Mount was played in by Tammy Abraham as Chelsea were two-on-one with ten minutes to go, but he made a lazy pass to Timo Werner and the danger was cleared.

Kane had a half chance as Spurs continued to look for a leveller but he could only curl over Mendy's bar.

Seven minutes from time, Erik Lamela equalised for the hosts as Reguilon's cross eventually fell to the Argentine who slotted it past Mendy.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-carabao-cup-fourth-round (20)

The game went the distance as penalty shootouts on the tie, and it was Mourinho's men who won it. 

5-4 on penalties as Mason Mount missed the decisive spot kick as it went the distance.

----------

