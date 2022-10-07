Skip to main content
Chelsea Predicted XI To Face Wolverhampton Wanderers

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea Predicted XI To Face Wolverhampton Wanderers

The blues host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea return to domestic action after a successful third matchday of their UEFA Champions League campaign against AC Milan on Wednesday, as they gear up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

Despite the comfortable 3-0 victory over the Italian champions in mid-week, most fans were concerned by Wesley Fofana's early forced substitution, following a hefty collision with Milan winger Rafael Leao

The French centre-back is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks with a suspected sprained knee, but Graham Potter has since explained that the situation is much better than his team had originally believed. 

Christian Pulisic vs Wolves (2-2)

So, with Fofana out indefinitely, it will be interesting to see if Potter replaces him like-for-like with Trevoh Chalobah moving forward, or whether the new head coach experiments with the wealth of players he has at his disposal. 

Furthermore, with N'Golo Kante still not match-ready, it is likely that Jorginho will come in for Ruben-Loftus Cheek this weekend, as Ben Chilwell gets a rest after back-to-back full 90s for the first time this season. 

Predicted XI 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Trevoh Chalobah            Thiago Silva             Kalidou Koulibaly 

    Reece James                  Jorginho            Mateo Kovacic               Marc Cucurella 

Raheem Sterling                            Mason Mount

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Reece James

The final line up is really anyone's guess as Potter continues to settle in West London and figure out what works best for his style, but the signs point towards a very similar XI. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
News

The Best Of Graham Potter's Words Ahead of Chelsea Vs Wolves

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Absolutely' Do Not Want To Extend N'Golo Kante's Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo
Match Coverage

Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update

By Melissa Edwards
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell Set To Join Chelsea As Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
MArc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Transfer News

Report: PSG In Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Entourage

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs Wolves

By Luka Foley