Chelsea Predicted XI To Face Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea return to domestic action after a successful third matchday of their UEFA Champions League campaign against AC Milan on Wednesday, as they gear up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Despite the comfortable 3-0 victory over the Italian champions in mid-week, most fans were concerned by Wesley Fofana's early forced substitution, following a hefty collision with Milan winger Rafael Leao.

The French centre-back is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks with a suspected sprained knee, but Graham Potter has since explained that the situation is much better than his team had originally believed.

So, with Fofana out indefinitely, it will be interesting to see if Potter replaces him like-for-like with Trevoh Chalobah moving forward, or whether the new head coach experiments with the wealth of players he has at his disposal.

Furthermore, with N'Golo Kante still not match-ready, it is likely that Jorginho will come in for Ruben-Loftus Cheek this weekend, as Ben Chilwell gets a rest after back-to-back full 90s for the first time this season.

Predicted XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly

Reece James Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Marc Cucurella

Raheem Sterling Mason Mount

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The final line up is really anyone's guess as Potter continues to settle in West London and figure out what works best for his style, but the signs point towards a very similar XI.

