Chelsea Predicted XI To Face Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea return to domestic action after a successful third matchday of their UEFA Champions League campaign against AC Milan on Wednesday, as they gear up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Despite the comfortable 3-0 victory over the Italian champions in mid-week, most fans were concerned by Wesley Fofana's early forced substitution, following a hefty collision with Milan winger Rafael Leao.
The French centre-back is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks with a suspected sprained knee, but Graham Potter has since explained that the situation is much better than his team had originally believed.
So, with Fofana out indefinitely, it will be interesting to see if Potter replaces him like-for-like with Trevoh Chalobah moving forward, or whether the new head coach experiments with the wealth of players he has at his disposal.
Furthermore, with N'Golo Kante still not match-ready, it is likely that Jorginho will come in for Ruben-Loftus Cheek this weekend, as Ben Chilwell gets a rest after back-to-back full 90s for the first time this season.
Predicted XI
Read More
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly
Reece James Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Marc Cucurella
Raheem Sterling Mason Mount
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The final line up is really anyone's guess as Potter continues to settle in West London and figure out what works best for his style, but the signs point towards a very similar XI.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training