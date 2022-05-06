Chelsea Predicted XI to Face Wolves: Kovacic & Loftus-Cheek Set to Start in Jorginho & Kante's Absence

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League action on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat at Everton last weekend.

The Blues were unimpressive as they fell to a 1-0 defeat following a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake.

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes as N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been ruled out through injury.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Cesar Azpilicueta has looked shaky in recent weeks and could be dropped for Trevoh Chalobah, who last featured in the 1-0 home victory against West Ham United.

Alongside the Cobham graduate could be Thiago Silva, who would likely be given the captains armband in the absence of Jorginho and Kante, whilst the departing Rudiger keeps his place on the left side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel ruled Jorginho and Kante out of the clash, meaning that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic could start ahead of Saul Niguez. Alternatively, Chalobah could be named in midfield as he was at Molinuex in the reverse fixture.

With the lack of midfield options, Mason Mount could be trusted to drop deeper as the Blues could opt for a front two.

Further forward, Tuchel hinted at the involvement of Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian did not feature from the bench at Goodison Park last week. Kai Havertz has looked out of form in recent matches and could be rested or dropped to the bench for Chelsea's club-record signing.

IMAGO / News Images

"He trained very well and maybe he starts tomorrow. Let’s see," he said when asked about Lukaku.

Timo Werner is likely to feature alongside Lukaku upfront despite Tuchel admitting that Christian Pulisic has impressed in training this week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined but is on course for a return this season after returning to training.

