Skip to main content
Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

The Blues will be aiming for back-to-back victories in the group stages.

Chelsea are hoping to secure top spot of Group E on Tuesday with a win away at AC Milan, whilst hoping group leaders RB Salzburg drop points on the road at Dinamo Zagreb. 

Graham Potter's men have won three consecutive matches for the first time this season after demolishing tomorrow's opponents 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week; thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James. 

The Blues head to Milan with the belief that they can earn a similar result at the San Siro stadium as the Potter era gets in full swing, but it will provide their most difficult challenge so far this campaign. 

The Serie A title holders have only two defeats to their name across all competitions, one belonging to Chelsea and the other to the unbeaten Napoli, so supporters can expect a much greater battle in Italy tomorrow evening. 

Chelsea celebrating vs AC Milan

The Blues celebrating in front of the passionate Milan fans. 

Potter will have some big decisions to make over who gets a start and who watches on from the bench. 

With Wesley Fofana absent through injury, it is expected that Trevoh Chalobah will return to the line up, as well as Reece James and Ben Chilwell, after the fullback pair missed out on the Wolves match over the weekend.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Predicted XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly

Reece James Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Ben Chilwell

Raheem Sterling Mason Mount

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Raheem Sterling

Sterling defending Rafael Leao last week. 

It could be up to six changes from attack to defence for Chelsea, but Potter's use of his squad depth has been successful in the past and could provide the edge they need against the Italian champions. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea training
News

Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
imago1015736630h
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

By Dylan McBennett