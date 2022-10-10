Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are hoping to secure top spot of Group E on Tuesday with a win away at AC Milan, whilst hoping group leaders RB Salzburg drop points on the road at Dinamo Zagreb.

Graham Potter's men have won three consecutive matches for the first time this season after demolishing tomorrow's opponents 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week; thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

The Blues head to Milan with the belief that they can earn a similar result at the San Siro stadium as the Potter era gets in full swing, but it will provide their most difficult challenge so far this campaign.

The Serie A title holders have only two defeats to their name across all competitions, one belonging to Chelsea and the other to the unbeaten Napoli, so supporters can expect a much greater battle in Italy tomorrow evening.

The Blues celebrating in front of the passionate Milan fans. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Potter will have some big decisions to make over who gets a start and who watches on from the bench.

With Wesley Fofana absent through injury, it is expected that Trevoh Chalobah will return to the line up, as well as Reece James and Ben Chilwell, after the fullback pair missed out on the Wolves match over the weekend.

Predicted XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly

Reece James Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Ben Chilwell

Raheem Sterling Mason Mount

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sterling defending Rafael Leao last week. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

It could be up to six changes from attack to defence for Chelsea, but Potter's use of his squad depth has been successful in the past and could provide the edge they need against the Italian champions.

