Chelsea Predicted XI vs Arsenal In The Premier League

Chelsea are returning to Premier League action against Arsenal, after their final match in the UEFA Champions League group stages saw them topple Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, having already qualified top of Group E.

But the victory was still an important one as, the Blues had to pick themselves up following the poor performance in that 4-1 defeat versus Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, and then come back from 1-0 down before goals from Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria secured all three points.

However, the long-term injury to Ben Chilwell painted a dark cloud over the win, as the left-back is set to be out on the sidelines for up to three months with significant damage done to his hamstring.

IMAGO / PA Images

As the Blues prepare for Arsenal, Kepa Arrizabalaga is still ruled out with the same injury he picked up against Brighton and is expected to miss the final matches before the Qatar World Cup. Carney Chukwuemeka is also unavailable due to an issue with his hamstring.

However, Mateo Kovacic has returned to full training and is in contention to face the Gunners.

Predicted XI

Edouard Mendy

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Kalidou Koulibaly

Cesar Azpilicueta Jorginho Mateo Kovacic Marc Cucurella

Raheem Sterling Mason Mount

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Graham Potter is contesting his first ever London derby and if his side want to leave for Qatar among the top four, they will need a valuable victory over the league leaders.

