Chelsea Predicted XI vs Dinamo Zagreb In The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League tonight on their final match of the group stages before the tournament returns next February for the round of 16.

The Blues have already qualified for the knockout stages and will find out who their opponent is next week on Monday 7 November, with the draw being streamed live on BT Sport and via the UEFA UCL platforms.

As Graham Potter's side return to European action, they will be looking to bounce back from the poor performance and 4-1 result in the Premier League versus Brighton and Hove Albion, with a strong final outing in the Champions League.

Potter has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss tonight's act following the minor injury he picked up on the weekend but, the goalkeeper shouldn't be on the sidelines for too long.

The positive news is that Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and, Denis Zakaria could all feature with decisions yet to be made by their head coach.

Chelsea Predicted XI

Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta Trevoh Chalobah Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Armando Broja

It has been difficult attempting to predict which players and what formation Potter is going to choose every match but, with the current injury problems at the club, his options are a bit smaller.

With nothing other than pride and confidence building riding on this game, it's going to be interesting to see how he decides to set up.

