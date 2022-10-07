Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update

Chelsea have at least seven Premier League matches left in the run up to the commencement of the Qatar World Cup in November, and now every single one of them has a confirmed kick off time.

The Blues host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in two weeks' time and the club have finally announced the scheduling, despite having known the date of the fixture since before the 2022/23 season began.

The news comes after the Chelsea Supporters Trust delivered a statement on Wednesday, pleading with the Premier League and its broadcasters to come to a decision and fast, as time was running out for travelling fans to sort accommodation and costs for a potential 200-mile journey.

IMAGO / PA Images

The group explained that the ongoing dispute over the TV rights was completely unacceptable given the time they'd had to sort it out and considering how close the tie is.

The plea seems to have worked, as Chelsea have responded 24 hours later with the confirmation that they will play United on Saturday 22 October, kicking off at 5:30pm (UK) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The club also gave out the ticket sales information and have explained: "Thursday 13 October from 10am until 11:30am ONLINE ONLY: Tickets will be sold to members on a loyalty point basis, one ticket per person.

"The number of loyalty points required will be announced on this website no later than 9.30am on Thursday 13 October."

IMAGO / Xinhua

For more details regarding tickets, parking and disability access, read the full announcement here.

Read More Chelsea Stories