Report: Chelsea 4-0 Everton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes after they ran riot against Everton on Carlo Ancelotti's return to Stamford Bridge. 

One of the Blues' best performances of the season from start to finish sees Frank Lampard's side move five points clear in fourth spot.  

Mason Mount netted his first goal since December 2019 in the 14th minute with an excellent strike on the swivel. Pedro added another for the hosts seven minutes later as the Blues cut Everton apart. 

Willian and Olivier Giroud added to the rout early in the second-half. The Brazilian fired in from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. He then turned provider for Giroud as the forward stabbed home from his cross. 

----------

Chelsea continued where they left off against Liverpool, and took control from the off. Jordan Pickford denied Mason Mount early on with a fine save after the 21-year-old met Willian's cross with an acrobatic effort from close range, 

But 14 minutes in and Pickford was left helpless as there was no stopping Mount's excellent strike on the edge of the box. Pedro fed the ball to him, and he swivelled and hit a first time strike past the Everton goalkeeper at the near post to give the Blues a deserved lead. 

Chelsea's dominance turned into another goal seven minutes later, and Pedro bagged his first of the season. Ross Barkley fed the Spaniard through one-on-one with Pickford and he slotted it to double the advantage.

2178C8BF-DCF2-4E61-B451-4359E90B0C07
Pedro slotting past Jordan Pickford to double Chelsea's lead on a comfortable afternoon for the hosts. Getty Images

Everton had a chance through Dominic Calvert-Lewin to half the deficit but he scuffed his effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga and wide of the post. 

Willian quickly put the game to bed in the 51st minute with a super effort low into the bottom corner from 20-yards out.

Chelsea weren't finished their though as they netted four goals at home for the first time this season. Olivier Giroud met Willian's cross in the 54th minute to stab home from close range. 

Frank Lampard was able to hand Premier League debuts to Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja late on. 

F50FBB75-17F3-4590-8C58-85CA8A55E5DD
Carlo Ancelotti was left helpless on his return to Stamford Bridge after nine years. Getty Images

Anjorin nearly had a goal on his debut after Billy Gilmour squared it across to the teenager, but he took too long to pull the trigger as Sidibe made a last-ditch challenge to deny him of a shot at Jordan Pickford. 

The hosts were unable to add to their tally of four which sees them boost their goal difference, their points total and their chances of a Champions League spot. 

A superb display from Frank Lampard's side from start to finish, as they changed their fortunes in front of goal with a clinical edge to them against the Toffees.

----------

