Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea completed the league double over Tottenham with a convincing win over their London rivals in the Premier League. 

Excellent strikes from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso rounded off a brilliant home performance from the Blues. 

The pressure was on both sides to claim results with the race for the top-four heating up, and it was Chelsea who took another step in the right direction. 

Chelsea started on the front foot in west London in their three-back system, and on the 15th minute they got their rewards. 

A superb ball from Jorginho played Olivier Giroud through on goal, and eventually he sweetly volleyed past Hugo Lloris at the near post. The Frenchman saved the initial effort, and Ross Barkley saw his rebound come back off of the woodwork. 

Marcos Alonso nearly added to the lead in the first-half with a volley from the edge of the area but his effort flew just over the bar. 

The Spaniard did double the Blues' lead three minutes into the second-half as he struck a fine effort into the bottom corner after Mason Mount and Ross Barkley teed it up on the edge of the area.

Tottenham were fortunate to finish the game with 11 men after Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta, however VAR ruled it initially as not a red card. Retrospectively, they admitted shortly after that they had made an error. 

An own goal from Antonio Rudiger set up a cagey few minutes after it deflected off of the German in the 89th to roll into the back of the net.

But the Blues managed to hold on, and the win lifts them four points ahead of Spurs in the top-four, and ends a run of four Premier League games without victory. 

COMMUNITY

Stockley Park admits VAR error: Giovani Lo Celso should've seen red for stamp

Giovani Lo Celso should have seen red against Chelsea for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, Stockley Park have confirmed.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The teams news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic: No date yet given on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has remained coy on when Christian Pulisic will return to the Chelsea side from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard unsure on what reception Jose Mourinho will get by Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge once again in the opposing dugout, but Frank Lampard is unsure how Chelsea fans will respond to their former manager.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists no tensions with Chelsea over Kepa Arrizabalaga's omission

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says there have been no issues with the club following his decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for three weeks

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for the next three weeks, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea squad to face Spurs

Chelsea have been provided with a welcome injury boost after Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard yet to decide whether Tammy Abraham will start against Tottenham

Tammy Abraham will be in the Chelsea squad to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash, but a decision to whether he will lead the line from the start has yet to be made.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard provides latest update ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of the Blues' Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono