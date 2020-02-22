Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea completed the league double over Tottenham with a convincing win over their London rivals in the Premier League.

Excellent strikes from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso rounded off a brilliant home performance from the Blues.

The pressure was on both sides to claim results with the race for the top-four heating up, and it was Chelsea who took another step in the right direction.

Chelsea started on the front foot in west London in their three-back system, and on the 15th minute they got their rewards.

A superb ball from Jorginho played Olivier Giroud through on goal, and eventually he sweetly volleyed past Hugo Lloris at the near post. The Frenchman saved the initial effort, and Ross Barkley saw his rebound come back off of the woodwork.

Marcos Alonso nearly added to the lead in the first-half with a volley from the edge of the area but his effort flew just over the bar.

The Spaniard did double the Blues' lead three minutes into the second-half as he struck a fine effort into the bottom corner after Mason Mount and Ross Barkley teed it up on the edge of the area.

Tottenham were fortunate to finish the game with 11 men after Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta, however VAR ruled it initially as not a red card. Retrospectively, they admitted shortly after that they had made an error.

An own goal from Antonio Rudiger set up a cagey few minutes after it deflected off of the German in the 89th to roll into the back of the net.

But the Blues managed to hold on, and the win lifts them four points ahead of Spurs in the top-four, and ends a run of four Premier League games without victory.

