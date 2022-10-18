Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford

Chelsea face Brentford in the anticipated West London Derby on Wednesday evening, and as we take a look back at the last time these two sides met, it is clear that a much different fixture is ahead of us.

April 2022: Chelsea 1-4 Brentford

Chelsea Line up:

Edouard Mendy,

Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta,

N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount,

Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge last season with a stunning strike from over 30 yards out of David Raya's net but it was cancelled out pretty quickly by Vitaly Janelt.

The German midfielder drilled in a low shot from the edge of the area, slotting it past Edouard Mendy and bringing the visitors right back into it.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Not four minutes later, Christian Eriksen put his side in front as he tucked in Bryan Mbeumo's cross only a couple of yards out, giving Mendy no chance to save his team.

Janelt then doubled his account with a clever dink over the goalkeeper before substitute Yoane Wissa eventually added a fourth near the full-time whistle.

It was Brentford's first victory at the Bridge since 1939 but it wasn't enough to knock the Blues out of third in the Premier League table, as they sat behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is fair to say that both clubs have changed a lot since. The entire Chelsea frontline, for example, is completely different this season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling leading from the front instead of Werner, Ziyech and Havertz.

They're also playing under a new head coach who has so far successfully brought out the best in his squad and will be confident that his team can continue their good form with three points against the Bees.

