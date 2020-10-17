Chelsea were denied a victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the visitors bagged a stoppage time equaliser to claim a 3-3 draw.

Timo Werner netted his first goals for Chelsea in the Premier League in the first-half as he fired past Alex McCarthy after 15 minutes before heading into an empty net 13 minutes later.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Danny Ings pulled one back just before half-time as capitalised on individual errors to round Kepa Arrizabalaga to half the deficit.

Che Adams drew the Saints level after a horror show defensively for the Blues as he fired into the roof of the net.

Kai Havertz though bagged his first league goal for the Blues to restore the lead in the second-half, tapping in from close range.

Jannik Vestergaard earned the visitors a point in stoppage time as he headed past Kepa.

----------

Frank Lampard's side started impressively against the Saints in west London and within three minutes had their first two chances of the game. Christian Pulisic found Ben Chilwell in acres of space on the left and his initial shot was parried away by McCarthy, before Kai Havertz saw his follow-up effort saved.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kepa was brought into action as Chelsea dominated after denying Che Adams inside the first ten minutes.

In the 14th minute, Timo Werner was denied his first Premier League by the offside flag as he headed home from Chilwell's cross.

However one minute later, he gave the hosts a deserved lead as he finished off a fine individual move. An excellent dummy past Jan Bednarek saw the German drive in and across the box, before firing through several bodies past McCarthy to send the Blues ahead.

Chelsea showed no signs of slowing down and Werner had his second of the game in the 28th minute as he lifted Jorginho's air-ball over McCarthy and headed into an empty net.

(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Kurt Zouma could have sealed the points in the first-half in the 31st minute but McCarthy kept the Frenchman's header out as Chelsea looked to run riot in west London.

But individual errors were the Blues downfall as Danny Ings capitalised two minutes before half-time and halved the deficit. Havertz was caught in possession and Adams found Ings, who rounded Kepa and tapped home.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP)

Southampton came out for the second-half look bright and Ings nearly found his second and the visitors' equaliser, but his shot from outside the area flew just wide of Kepa's goal.

And in the 57th minute, the Saints drew level. Kurt ZOuma failed to deal with an air-ball, Kepa pulled out a challenge with Adams, and Adams eventually fired into the roof of the net to make it 2-2.

Havertz though instantly restored Chelsea's lead as he tucked home from close range as Werner squared it for his fellow German compatriot.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech came on for his Chelsea debut replacing Mason Mount with just 19 minutes remaining.

Havertz had a chance to extend the lead but he headed over despite being free in the box.

The Saints continued to search for an equaliser and Adams nearly bagged his second but he could only fire wide of the far post with 14 minutes to play.

Ings was the next to have a chance with eight minutes remaining but Kepa got down lown to deny the Englishman.

But the Blues were denied all three points in stoppage time as Jannik Vestergaard diverted the ball home to make it 3-3, to earn the visitors a deserved point.

----------

