Chelsea Squad List For Premier League Game Against Manchester City

Chelsea take on Manchester City tonight in the Premier League with both teams absolutely desperate for a win for completely different reasons.

Manchester City's draw against Everton was a massive setback in their title challenge, and Chelsea's draw to Nottingham Forest saw them lose major ground in the race for top four.

Graham Potter will be hoping the player's available to him give him the best chance of getting a result against one of the best sides in Europe.

Hakim Ziyech deserves to start against Manchester City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Omari Hutchinson, Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic.

Reece James will miss four weeks with a knee injury. IMAGO / Sportimage

There are some clear key names not available to Chelsea. Reece James injury against Bournemouth will see him out for at least four weeks. It's a major setback for both the player and the team.

N'Golo Kante remains injured, as does Wesley Fofana. Chelsea are plagued by injuries to important names, but in the results business Graham Potter will still be expected to pull something out of the bag.

It's been a rough day for Chelsea considering the Enzo Fernandez deal breaking down. The only way to lighten the mood would be a performance and a result the fans can be proud of against Manchester City.

