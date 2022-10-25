Chelsea Stay Top In The Champions League After Beating RB Salzburg 2-1

Chelsea have almost secured top spot of Group E in the UEFA Champions League thanks to their 2-1 triumph over second in the table RB Salzburg.

Mateo Kovacic broke the deadlock before Kai Havertz's strike cancelled out Junior Adamu's leveler.

A sloppy start at the back for Salzburg saw a weak header from Bernardo put his goalkeeper under serious pressure from Havertz.

Philipp Kohn reacted bravely as the German striker attempted to capitalise on the mistake and took a knee to the face in defending his area.

It was shortly followed by some slack playing in return from Chelsea, as Kepa Arrizabalaga's poor pass allowed Noah Okafor to attack his 18-yard box before Kovacic got back to nick the ball off him.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Croatian midfielder then opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a side footed instinctive strike on the edge of the box.

Conor Gallagher crossed in a dangerous ball which could only be mis controlled by Havertz and the defenders surrounding him, before it fell kindly for Kovacic to place it in the top corner.

The Blues managed to get full control of the game for the remainder of the half, with only Kohn's heroics keeping them out.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to watch four big chances squandered as the keeper made some top-drawer stops to ensure his side only went in at 1-0 down.

IMAGO / PA Images

A very quick restart from the hosts earned an early penalty shout after a handball from Kovacic in the area, however both the ref and VAR were not interested.

But it didn't seem to matter as Junior Adamu found the equaliser less than a minute later.

A well worked counter-attack exposed Chelsea's two-man backline as both Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah couldn't defend Maximilian Wober's wide cross, allowing Adamu to hit it on the half-volley for 1-1.

IMAGO / Fotostand

It was then raining chances at both ends of the pitch in the Red Bull Arena before the visitors stole the lead back.

Christian Pulisic did well to keep the ball and evade challenges from Salzburg defenders, finding Havertz outside of the box, and letting the forward curl in yet another top corner strike as it bounced in off the inside of the crossbar.

But the game was still very much on for the Austrians who continued to threaten the blue defensive line.

IMAGO / PA Images

Arrizabalaga was caught in no man's land in the 69th minute after some poor judgement on Amar Dedic's cross.

The goalkeeper was beaten in the air by Strahinja Pavlociv but his headed effort was cleared off the line by Thiago Silva.

It was a scrappy run to the end for Graham Potter's men as Salzburg threw everything and more at them until the final whistle.

IMAGO / PA Images

The victory means Chelsea have earned their spot in the knockout stages and are one match away from topping Group E.

Read More Chelsea Stories