Skip to main content
Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana

Graham Potter has delivered the team news ahead of tomorrow's clash with Wolves.

Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow on their return to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and they'll be hoping to keep up Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager.

A perfect win against AC Milan last time out means Chelsea come into the game full of confidence, and the manager will be hoping that translates into the performance on the pitch.

Graham Potter has delivered some team news in his pre-match press conference today.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has given an update on three players.

Marc Cucurella will most likely return to the line-up tomorrow, after Graham Potter revealed the left-back has fully recovered from a throat problem that saw him miss the Crystal Palace game.

The Spaniard was on the bench against AC Milan, but wasn't risked. Cucurella is likely to feature tomorrow.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Chelsea manager also gave an update on the situation of Wesley Fofana, and it is better news than a lot expected when they seen him leave the stadium on crutches

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana's injury is not as bad as first thought.

. "Wesley's knee is not as bad as we thought it was good after the game of course, a few weeks I think but considerably better than it could be. But we'll be missing him for a few weeks."

N'Golo Kante will not be back in time for the game as Potter does not want to rush the French midfielder back and risk making the injury worse in the process.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Transfer News

Report: PSG In Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Entourage

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs Wolves

By Luka Foley
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Premier League: Chelsea Vs Wolves Match Preview

By Luka Foley
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

Report: Wesley Fofana Could Miss A Month of Chelsea Action

By Melissa Edwards
Fran Kirby battling with Megan Rapinoe
Match Coverage

How To Catch Chelsea Women Stars In Action Against The USA

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah
News

Trevoh Chalobah Believes Reece James Could Be Number One

By Melissa Edwards
N'golo Kante
News

Report: Chelsea Have No Intention Of Extending N'Golo Kante's Contract

By Owen Cummings