Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow on their return to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and they'll be hoping to keep up Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager.
A perfect win against AC Milan last time out means Chelsea come into the game full of confidence, and the manager will be hoping that translates into the performance on the pitch.
Graham Potter has delivered some team news in his pre-match press conference today.
Marc Cucurella will most likely return to the line-up tomorrow, after Graham Potter revealed the left-back has fully recovered from a throat problem that saw him miss the Crystal Palace game.
The Spaniard was on the bench against AC Milan, but wasn't risked. Cucurella is likely to feature tomorrow.
The Chelsea manager also gave an update on the situation of Wesley Fofana, and it is better news than a lot expected when they seen him leave the stadium on crutches
. "Wesley's knee is not as bad as we thought it was good after the game of course, a few weeks I think but considerably better than it could be. But we'll be missing him for a few weeks."
N'Golo Kante will not be back in time for the game as Potter does not want to rush the French midfielder back and risk making the injury worse in the process.
