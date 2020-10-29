SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea team news to face Burnley: Thiago Silva fit to face Clarets, Kepa remains out

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor. 

Chelsea will be looking to end a run of two draws in the Premier League, Southampton and Manchester United, at the weekend. 

They were without Thiago Silva, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso and Billy Gilmour for their trip to Russia in midweek. 

Lampard has confirmed Silva will return to the side and is fit to face the Clarets, but Kepa remains out with a shoulder injury. 

"Thiago is fit. Taking him out of Russia was a maintenance issue. Kepa has had progression in his shoulder injury.

"In terms of the rest, no clear injuries but a tired group that arrived back quite late.

"Will assess everyone today and tomorrow to see where we're at."

Alonso returns after he was served the final game of his European suspension on Wednesday but is unlikely to feature anyway.

Gilmour is expected to return in a few weeks as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

