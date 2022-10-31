Skip to main content
Chelsea Team News Update: Kalidou Koulibaly Returns To Training

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea Team News Update: Kalidou Koulibaly Returns To Training

Chelsea have been given a boost as Kalidou Koulibaly has returned to training.

Chelsea have two games this week, and one will certainly be more important than the other given the context of things. The Blue's are already qualified for the next round of the Champions League top of their group, so the major focus will be on the clash against Arsenal.

Graham Potter's side are coming off the back of a heavy defeat against his old club Brighton, and face an Arsenal side who have lost one game all season in the league against Manchester United.

A tough prospect of a week, but a huge boost at the back may give the blue's hope.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is back in training.

Kalidou Koulibaly is back in training, and may be in contention to start against Arsenal at the weekend which is a huge boost. Graham Potter will have to decide who comes out, although Marc Cucurella is the most likely at the moment.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to be fit despite playing with a knee injury, but will likely be rested against Dinamo Zagreb for the Arsenal game.

Graham Potter v Brighton

Graham Potter will be hoping for a return to winning ways.

The same three injuries for Chelsea come in the shape of Reece James (Knee), N'Golo Kante (Hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (Knee).

It is a tough week for Chelsea, and a defeat to Arsenal above all else will be something they will want to avoid. A win would be brilliant for their top four aspirations, but a loss would put them in a bit of mini crisis.

