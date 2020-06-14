Absolute Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour bag braces as Chelsea thrash QPR 7-1 in friendly

Matt Debono

Chelsea comfortably beat their London counterparts Queens Park Rangers on Sunday as the Blues won 7-1 in a friendly ahead of the Premier League restart.

Frank Lampard's side had been continuing their preparations ahead of the restart next week against Aston Villa, and had previously held an in-house game at Stamford Bridge, then beating Reading 1-0 in a friendly at Cobham during the week. 

On Sunday they faced another Championship outfit, QPR, and had no problems cruising past the R's as they came out 7-1 winners. 

Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour bagged braces for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. 

Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud were also on the scoresheet. 

N'Golo Kante started for the Blues in west London as he continued his return to the first-team after returning this week to full contact training. 

Chelsea face Aston VIlla a week Sunday at Villa Park in their opening fixture after the restart, which kicks off at 16:15 UK and will be live on Sky Sports.

