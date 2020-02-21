Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea await Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, which will see the winner end the weekend in the Champions League spots.

It’s fourth versus fifth in the league as one point separates the sides heading into the London derby in west London.

Frank Lampard is yet to lose to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as a manager, with the most recent win coming back in December when a dominant Chelsea beat Tottenham by two goals to nil in north London.

The teacher is yet to beat the student as Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard come head-to-head once again.Getty Images

Recent Form

Chelsea - LDDLW

It’s been a struggle for Frank Lampard’s men in recent weeks. Their last win came five league outings ago against Burnley at the start of January, and since then the Blues have failed to pick up three points.

Following the defeat to top-four rivals Manchester United on Monday, the gap to Spurs in fifth is close as its ever been - just the single point.

The pressure is on now for Chelsea to deliver. Another defeat will cast serious doubt in their hopes of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.

WATCH: Frank Lampard cries out for Chelsea to take their chance in front of goal.

Tottenham Hotspur - WWWDL

Meanwhile for Jose Mourinho’s side they’ve had a contrast in fortunes. Chelsea are without victory in four, whilst Spurs are unbeaten in their last four in the Premier League.

They’ve ground out huge results which has seen them come back into real contention to claim a Champions League spot. Spurs have been far from their best but ten points from the previous four sees them a win away from climbing above Chelsea.

Spurs will also be looking for revenge after the home defeat to Chelsea in December. Jose Mourinho also returns to the Bridge once again. There is no better incentive for Spurs to leave Stamford Bridge with a result.

Team News

Frank Lampard will be without N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a heavy list of injuries for the Blues.

Tammy Abraham could return after his recent injury problems which saw him miss the defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

Andreas Christensen is available for selection after breaking his nose - he travelled to Milan, which will see him where a specially fitted mask should be feature on Saturday.

For Jose Mourinho, they have also been hit hard on the injury front - they will be without Heung-min Son after he was ruled out for most of the season, whilst Harry Kane remains sidelined.

Heung-min Son saw red the last time the two sides met after a kick out at Antonio Rudiger.Getty Images

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All Competitions 

24th November 2018: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea | Premier League

8th January 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Chelsea | Carabao Cup SF 1st leg

24th January 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup SF 2nd leg 

27th February 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

22nd December 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League 

Prediction

Heading into the weekend, it is finely poised for what is set to be a cagey encounter as both sides will not want to lose any ground on their top-four rivals.

Spurs come into this with form behind them whilst Chelsea are opposite, and following the United defeat on Monday, Frank Lampard will be determined not to lose to his old boss at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur 

