Chelsea Train At Stadion Maksimir On Monday Evening

The Chelsea team were pictured ahead of their clash against GNK Dinamo Zagreb, training at their opponents stadium. The arena has a capacity of 35,123, and you can be sure it will be full when Thomas Tuchel and his players walk out on the pitch.

New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pictured with the squad after Thomas Tuchel earlier said in his press conference: “If there is an issue today we will not put him (Aubameyang) but there was no issue for him yesterday.

“Is he ready to start? Of course, but I think he cannot play 90 minutes so we have to manage the minutes. He needs minutes for his rhythm.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is the Blues first game of their Champions League campaign. The team will be hoping they can recreate the successes of the 2021, the year where the club won their second European Cup in their history.

Dinamo Zagreb won their domestic league last season and now play Chelsea in the group stage due to them beating numerous sides in the qualifying rounds. They currently lead the Croatian league by eight points, eight games into the season.

The full training session was broadcast live via the Chelsea Twitter account. Watch what happened here.

