Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

The Chelsea Transfer Room Writers give their predictions for the reverse fixture of Chelsea vs AC Milan in the Champions League.

Luka Foley

Last week's 3-0 win against AC Milan was a joy to watch and I hope the team produce a similar performance tomorrow to edge closer to guaranteeing themselves a spot in the knockouts when it look like they would struggle to make it out of the group stage following their winless start to the European campaign after the first two matches.

If Graham Potter puts the same team out that started last week, I can only see us getting another convincing win, as Milan will once again struggle to contain the threats that the Blues offered in the reverse fixture. Chelsea will get the win, with goals coming from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek heads clear for Chelsea IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett



It will be a tougher game for Chelsea this time around, but they will remain unbeaten under Potter. The San Siro can be a tough place to play, and AC Milan will be rejuvenated after a good win against Juventus last weekend. However, it still won't be enough to beat an inform Chelsea side and the Blues will get the win.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Mel Edwards

This will be Chelsea’s toughest away game of the group and we know how they faired in Croatia, but under Potter it’s difficult to see them coming away without anything other than the win. Milan will score first but I believe the Blues will turn it around.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Connor Dossi-White

I think with AC Milan regaining a few players that were injured last time, it’ll be a closer game and both sides know the winner of this game would most likely finish top of Group E. Potter is doing well now and Chelsea seemed to have found their rhythm so I think the Blues will win.

Can Potter do the double over AC Milan? IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 1-0 win for Chelsea



