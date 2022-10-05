Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs AC Milan

The Chelsea Transfer Room writers give their thoughts on how the Blues' crunch game in the Champions League this evening will play out.

Luka Foley

Chelsea are sat at the bottom of Group E with just a single point after two games, so this evening's match against the current Serie A champions is a must-win if they want to progress to the knockouts of Europe's elite competition.

A loss will see them sit six points off AC who will remain top of the group and depending on how Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg plays out, Chelsea will need no less than two wins from the final pair of games in the group to have the faintest hope of even finishing group runners up if the Blues come away with nothing tonight.

However, I think the team will be up for tonight with the Stamford Bridge crowd behind them and it will end in a narrow win for the Blues, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly with the goals.

Aubameyang after scoring Chelsea's equaliser against Crystal Palace IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 2-1 Chelsea win

Connor Dossi-White

I think with AC Milan’s injuries, Chelsea should be on top in this game but I still think we haven’t found our best goalscoring form and we will struggle to find the back of the net. Despite this, I think we will just about get the win.

Prediction: 1-0 Chelsea win

Melissa Edwards

I think it’ll be a close battle among two teams who have had very similar starts to the season but Chelsea’s home advantage may just be enough to see them across the line. Goals from Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling will seal Graham Potter’s first UCL win.

Sterling celebrates scoring his goal against RB Salzburg on UCL Matchday 2 IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 2-1 Chelsea win

Dylan McBennett

AC Milan's injury woes will prove too much of a task against Chelsea, goals from Aubameyang and Thiago Silva on their AC Milan returns and Kai Havertz will be enough to see the Blues pick up their first 3 points of the UCL season.

Prediction: 3-1 Chelsea win

Read More Chelsea Stories