Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

Luka Foley

This is a match that could go either way tomorrow. Having qualified for the knockouts last week with a win over RB Salzburg, the fanbase are expecting wholesale changes to give some of the fringe and younger players an opportunity for some action.

Dinamo Zagreb still have a chance of making the Europa League, but they have to beat Chelsea and hope Salzburg lose to AC Milan for that to happen, so the stakes are high for the Croatian side and they'll be out to cause Chelsea problems.

Despite the changes that will likely be made to the team, Graham Potter will want a response from his side after the defeat to Brighton at the weekend and I think he will get one, the Blues winning 2-0.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett

It will be a return to winning ways for Graham Potter's men, but being away in Croatia will be anything but easy for the Blues. The injury to Mateo Kovacic will be a blow, and the midfield may not have the same fluid nature that it does with him in the team.

Kovacic didn't train with Chelsea today IMAGO / Sportimage

A goal from Aubameyang and a long-awaited return to the scoresheet for Sterling will win the game, but it will be a tough match for Graham Potter's side.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Stephen Smith

Looking to rebound from their first loss under Graham Potter, Chelsea welcome Dinamo Zagreb to Stamford Bridge in the final fixture of the UCL Group Stage. Having lost the reverse fixture in Croatia, the Blues will be keen to make matters right.

Mislav Orsic scored Zagreb's only goal as the Croatians beat Chelsea on Matchday 1 IMAGO / Pixsell

Injuries in midfield are beginning to pile up but the home side should have just enough to put Zagreb away. Hopefully they will get a clean sheet as well to boost the confidence of the returning Edouard Mendy, as Kepa is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Prediction: 1-0 win for Chelsea

