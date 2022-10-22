Skip to main content

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Manchester United

The Chelsea Transfer Room Writers give their predictions for tomorrow's clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Luka Foley

Chelsea's draw against Brentford in midweek has now put a lot of emphasis on the need to win today, with Man United now just a point behind the Blues in 5th place. 

Chelsea thankfully won't have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo this evening after his antics during his side's win over Tottenham have seen him banished from the first team squad by Erik Ten Hag, but the rest of the Red Devils' attackers still offer a lot going forward.

Chelsea will likely go back to a full strength side for this game and a well-rested first-choice defence will be huge for them.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is set to return to the Blues defence after being rested vs Brentford

Hopefully this game ends a barren run of no league wins in nine for the Blues and they get the win.

Prediction: 1-0 win for Chelsea

Melissa Edwards

It’s lining up to be a cracker at Stamford Bridge as two sides currently flourishing under new management go head to head. Erik Ten Hag has faced some serious challenges already this season and that experience will help his team gain an edge but Chelsea won’t be easily turned over.

Expect Raheem Sterling to be back amongst the goals but it won't be enough to earn the Blues three points.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling will hopefully be back on the scoresheet this evening

Prediction: 2-2 draw

Dylan McBennett

Chelsea have been performing well as of late, but Manchester United's performance against Spurs was one of the most complete of the season by any club against top-six opposition. It could be Graham Potter's first taste of defeat, but a defeat he will certainly learn from and grow. A full Chelsea side may have hammered Manchester United, but the injuries will definitely take a toll.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Man United

