Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs Wolves

Dylan McBennett

Chelsea will win this game easily. Wolves have not looked anything close to the team they were a few years ago, and the injury to Pedro Neto will seriously affect a front line that was already struggling. It's set to be another positive day for Graham Potter at the helm, and a sobering day for a Wolves side who have not found their way since the season began.

Prediction: 4-1 win for Chelsea

Stephen Smith

Chelsea will have to be wary of the supposed ‘new manager bounce’ that they often find themselves victims of, but all signs point to a win for the Blues at home against a struggling Wolves side who remain in the hunt for their second league win of the season.

Chelsea players were all smiles after Aubameyang made it 2-0 to the Blues against AC Milan IMAGO / Sportimage

Goals courtesy of Aubameyang, Sterling, and Mount will secure all three points for Graham Potter's men.

Prediction: 3-1 win for Chelsea

Luka Foley

Chelsea having not won against Wolves since July 2020 will certainly be a concern for Blues fans, but with the way the team have played since Graham Potter's arrival at Stamford Bridge, there is cause for optimism that the Blues can achieve three wins on the bounce for the first time this season.

Potter is unbeaten in his first three games in charge of Chelsea IMAGO / PA Images

This season under Bruno Lage, Wolves looked seriously below par and I can't see anything other than another comfortable Chelsea win, condemning Wolves to a third straight loss, the goals coming from an Aubameyang double.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Melissa Edwards

It’ll be a comfortable victory for Chelsea against a side who are struggling to find their identity and are yet to win an away game this season. I expect Potter to rest the likes of Ben Chilwell ahead of the San Siro trip next week, as goals from Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva will secure the three points.

Chilwell may be rested vs Wolves IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Connor Dossi-White

I think we will control the game as we did against AC Milan. Despite losing their manager, I think Wolves will continue to be poor and not be as strong defensively as we've known them to be in recent seasons. With no Fofana, it’s a good chance to give Chalobah a run out and I think we will start the same team as we did in midweek.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

