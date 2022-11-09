Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Manchester City Vs Chelsea

Luka Foley

Chelsea are in dire need of a win to get themselves out of this wretched run of form they find themselves in. After going nine games unbeaten at the start of Graham Potter's reign, they have not won in domestic competition since October 16th, when they beat Aston Villa 2-0.

The Carabao Cup means changes to the side, with youth players Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall expected to be part of the squad to face Manchester City tonight.

Hutchinson may get a first senior start for Chelsea this evening IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Despite not winning the competition last season, the Carabao Cup is known for being Man City's bread and butter, and I think the eight-time winners will get the victory.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Manchester City

Dylan McBennett

It's been a rough time for Graham Potter as of late, but tough times tend to make tough teams. Manchester City will be without Erling Haaland, and they have struggled to score goals in games they've played without the Norwegian.

Haaland could be a big miss for City in this match IMAGO / Sportimage

I expect Chelsea to get back to winning ways in this game and shock the Carabao kings with a win.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Read More Chelsea Stories