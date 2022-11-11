Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Newcastle United Vs Chelsea

Luka Foley

The winless domestic run under Graham Potter was extended to five games in midweek as the Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Despite the multiple changes to the team, they weren't able to get past the imperious Stefan Ortega in the Man City goal as Potter's side were dumped out of the competition's opening round.

Lewis Hall impressed on his second senior start for the Blues IMAGO / PA Images

Next up for them is Newcastle, who sit 3rd in the league and are unbeaten in all competitions since August 31st.

It will be a strange game as the players will want to make sure they don't pick up any injuries before they head off to the World Cup, so I'm not expecting a 5-star performance, but the Blues will nick a 2-1 win.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett

There were positive signs against Manchester City despite the defeat on Wednesday, and the Newcastle train surely has to end somewhere, right?

Miguel Almiron was named Premier League Player of the Month for October after an outstanding month for the Magpies IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea were dangerous on the break against City and if they can get the key moments right in the transition, they will cause Newcastle a lot of problems. Expect the Potter rot to stop and Chelsea to grab a much needed win!

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Stephen Smith

Fresh off the disappointment of an early exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of Manchester City, Graham Potter’s men take on Newcastle this Saturday. The Magpies are flying at the moment, currently sitting 3rd in the Premier League.

This has the potential to be an evenly contested matchup between two sides fighting for a Champions League place and a goal-filled draw seems a potentially likely outcome.

Prediction: 2-2 draw

