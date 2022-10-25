Skip to main content

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

The Chelsea Transfer Room writers offer their predictions for Chelsea's Champions League match against RB Salzburg this evening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Luka Foley

A win tonight for Chelsea would put them very much in the driver's seat to qualify from Group E, when that challenge looked almost out of reach after picking up just one point from their opening two games.

A win against Man United over the weekend would have been a great way to enter this evening's game, but the 1-1 draw means the Blues remain unbeaten under Graham Potter's management.

Graham Potter

Potter speaking to his assistant Billy Reid

With the reverse fixture against Salzburg having also ended 1-1 last month and it being Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea, things will almost certainly be different this time around and I think with the form the team are in, they will continue this impressive run and get the win.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Melissa Edwards

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be a challenging bounce-back victory for Graham Potter’s side after the disappointing draw against Manchester United. Salzburg will use the crowd well but Chelsea will have enough to take all three points and keep hold of first place in Group E, as Aubameyang will be back on the scoresheet.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang attempting to control the ball against Man United

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett

Chelsea will be back to winning ways after a tough game against Manchester United on Saturday. Salzburg are opposition Chelsea can beat and a win will go a long way towards topping the group overall. Potter will have been disappointed with how the United game ended, and will want to get a quick response out of his team!

Aubameyang and Sterling with the goals.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Remains A Player Of Interest For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Naby Keita
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

By Stephen Smith
Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

By Dylan McBennett
Weston Mckennie
Transfer News

Report: Weston Mckennie Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Konrad Laimer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Dylan McBennett