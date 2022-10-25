Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea
A win tonight for Chelsea would put them very much in the driver's seat to qualify from Group E, when that challenge looked almost out of reach after picking up just one point from their opening two games.
A win against Man United over the weekend would have been a great way to enter this evening's game, but the 1-1 draw means the Blues remain unbeaten under Graham Potter's management.
With the reverse fixture against Salzburg having also ended 1-1 last month and it being Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea, things will almost certainly be different this time around and I think with the form the team are in, they will continue this impressive run and get the win.
Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea
Read More
It will be a challenging bounce-back victory for Graham Potter’s side after the disappointing draw against Manchester United. Salzburg will use the crowd well but Chelsea will have enough to take all three points and keep hold of first place in Group E, as Aubameyang will be back on the scoresheet.
Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea
Chelsea will be back to winning ways after a tough game against Manchester United on Saturday. Salzburg are opposition Chelsea can beat and a win will go a long way towards topping the group overall. Potter will have been disappointed with how the United game ended, and will want to get a quick response out of his team!
Aubameyang and Sterling with the goals.
Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
- Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost
- Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
- Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January
- Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer
- Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA
- Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea
- Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January