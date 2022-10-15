Chelsea Under-21's Draw 3-3 With Manchester United

Chelsea's Under-21's started the weekend off in disappointment after throwing away a win over Manchester United today, as they conceded two 90th minute goals to draw 3-3.

The win will see Chelsea stay 7th in the Premier League 2 table, in a game they really should have won at 3-1 up.

New signing Cesare Casadei was on the scoresheet for Chelsea, with another wonderful header that gave his side a 2-1 lead in the second-half.

Omari Hutchinson was on form for Chelsea with a good performance. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea went down 1-0 in the first-half, Isak Hansen-Aaroen was the scorer, and it looked like Manchester United would speed away into a win.

That lasted until the second half, when Lewis Hall turned home a great cross from Omari Hutchinson to make it 1-1.

Cesar Casadei then made it 2-1 ten minutes later in the 58th minute, and put Chelsea into a lead. The Italian powered home a header from a Ben Elliott cross, and gave the side a deserved lead.

Jude Soonsup-Bell thought he'd won the game for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Jude Soonsup-Bell came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, and scored with his very first involvement seconds later to make it 3-1 to Chelsea. Game over you would think, but the game had more twists.

Manchester United pulled one back at the end through Shola Shoretire in the 94th minute after Cesar Casadei was sent off for a second yellow and a high boot, but it was too little too late, or was it.

Shoretire made it 3-3 a minute later, in what ended in a terrible result for Chelsea considering the position they were in coming into the 90th minute. A valiant effort by United, but a terrible capitulation from Chelsea.

