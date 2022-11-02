Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed XIs In The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea return to UEFA Champions League action tonight as they face Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge in their final match of Group E.

Having already qualified for the round of 16 in February, there isn't a lot riding on the fixture other than the hopes of a bounce back performance following their 4-1 defeat versus Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga remains sidelined after picking up an injury in that loss on the weekend as, Edouard Mendy deputises for the Spaniard whilst, Kalidou Koulibaly returns.

Denis Zakaria also has his first start in a Chelsea shirt following his loan move over the summer.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy

Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta

Jorginho, Denis Zakaria

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli (GK), Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella

Dinamo Zagreb Team

Bruno Petkovic, Mislan Orsic

Luka Ivanusec, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic

Stefan Ristovski, Sadegh Moharrami, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric

Dominik Livakovic,

Substitutes: Ivan Nevistic (GK), Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Arijan Ademi, Daniel Stefulj, Mahir Emreli, Antonio Marin, Marko Bulat, Ivan Nevistic, Luka Menalo, Rasmus Lauritsen, Martin Baturina, Petar Bockaj, Dario Spikic, Josip Drmic

Armando Broja is also expected to feature later tonight, after facing the media in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but Mateo Kovacic is still out

