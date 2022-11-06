Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed Line-Ups

IMAGO / PA Images

The line-ups from Chelsea vs Arsenal's clash in the Premier League today.

Chelsea take on Arsenal today in a game which has massive connotations at the top end of the table for both teams, for different reasons. A win would put Chelsea into fourth spot in the league, and a win for Arsenal would see them back at the top of the table.

Chelsea come into the game off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Brighton, and Arsenal off the back of a 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

It's a clash that never disappoints, and that's set to continue today.

Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to start against his old club.

Confirmed Line-Ups: 

Predicted line-ups until 11pm, when the confirmed line-ups will be updated.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea will need to be wary of Gabriel Jesus.

No real injuries for Arsenal apart from Takehiro Tomiyasu, but Chelsea are the team torn apart by significant injuries. Reece James injury is huge, and Ben Chilwell has recently joined him on the treatment table.

Arsenal are slightly expected to win, but it will be a real test of their quality to come to Stamford Bridge and beat Chelsea. It could be a massive game in the context of the title race.

A Chelsea win could put them back into the top four at least until Manchester United and Newcastle play, so it will be all eyes on Graham Potter and his men at 12pm.

