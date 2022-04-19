Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Arsenal back in August at the Emirates after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James secured a 2-0 victory.

Arsenal head into the game following three consecutive losses, while the Blues won their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Arsenal on Wednesday night:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

