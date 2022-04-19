Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Arsenal back in August at the Emirates after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James secured a 2-0 victory.

Arsenal head into the game following three consecutive losses, while the Blues won their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

imago1011384371h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Arsenal on Wednesday night:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011385739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Demands Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms11 minutes ago
imago1006721354h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

By Matt Debono19 minutes ago
imago1011386071h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Arsenal

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms36 minutes ago
imago1011377839h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal as Mateo Kovacic Ruled Out

By Matt Debono42 minutes ago
imago1011386071h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Plans Chelsea Midfield Overhaul in Summer Transfer Window

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011396796h
News

Conor Gallagher Admits He is Not Thinking About Chelsea Future During Crystal Palace Loan

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011396748h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Make Decision on Chelsea Future By End of April

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011309786h
News

Report: Real Madrid Assessing Antonio Rudiger Transfer Following Champions League Performance for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago