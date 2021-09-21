September 21, 2021
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already beaten Villa this season, in the Premier League earlier this month when a Romelu Lukaku brace helped the Blues to a 3-0 win in west London.

Now the two sides come head-to-head in the cup hoping to kick start a cup run. 

sipa_35009431

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Aston Villa on Wednesday 22 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game won't be available to watch with Sky Sports opting for alternative matches to live broadcast. 

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

sipa_33415334 (1)
