September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League matches. They overcame Crystal Palace and Arsenal, before holding onto a 1-1 draw against Liverpool despite playing half of the game with 10 men.

Meanwhile, the visitors Villa are down in 11th place. They have won one, drawn one and lost one in their first three games of the 2021/22 campaign. 

sipa_34596318

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Aston Villa on Saturday 11 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34596318
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32553819
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

sipa_34089403
News

Report: Chelsea Ready to Contest Thiago Silva Suspension After FIFA Invoke Five-Day Ban

sipa_34089403
News

Report: Thiago Silva to Miss Chelsea's Clashes vs Aston Villa & Zenit Due to Suspension

sipa_34754824 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Face Competition From Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool for Declan Rice

sipa_34321911 (1)
News

Gareth Southgate Challenges Callum Hudson-Odoi to Make England Return

sipa_34694277 (2)
Transfer News

Monchi: Jules Kounde 'Liked' Chelsea Move, Offer Didn't 'Satisfy' Sevilla

sipa_34518917
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Play 2021 Club World Cup Away From Japan - Qatar Linked As Possible Venue