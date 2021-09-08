Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League matches. They overcame Crystal Palace and Arsenal, before holding onto a 1-1 draw against Liverpool despite playing half of the game with 10 men.
Meanwhile, the visitors Villa are down in 11th place. They have won one, drawn one and lost one in their first three games of the 2021/22 campaign.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Aston Villa on Saturday 11 September:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30 EST
Pacific time: 09:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC.
