Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to bounce back against Dean Smith's side after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day, while the Villans enjoyed a 3-0 win on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Aston Villa on Monday 28 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

----------

