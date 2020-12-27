Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard's side will be looking to bounce back against Dean Smith's side after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day, while the Villans enjoyed a 3-0 win on Saturday against Crystal Palace.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Aston Villa on Monday 28 December:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30 EST
Pacific time: 09:30 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
----------
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Full list of officials here.
----------
