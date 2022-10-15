Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea take on Aston Villa on Sunday, and these are the predicted line-ups for the game.

Graham Potter will be hoping to keep up his unbeaten run as Chelsea manager on Sunday against a struggling Aston Villa side, but Steven Gerrard will be hoping for his own bit of good fortune.

Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N'Golo Kante for certain, and Mason Mount will be assessed to see if he is fit to play the game himself.

There is expected to be a couple of changes from the team that impressively beat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro this past week.

Mason Mount vs AC Milan

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Loftus-Cheek, Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Young, Luiz, Mcginn, Ramsey, Ings, Watkins, Buendia.

It is a must win for both teams for different reasons. Chelsea need to keep the pressure on the top four places, and Aston Villa need to get their feet on the ground under Steven Gerrard and start building momentum.

Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter

A win would do Steven Gerrard wonders.

A defeat would put even more pressure on the Villa manager, so Chelsea will have to be careful of the wounded animal that could await them on Sunday.

Mason Mount will be a late doubt for Chelsea, but they will be hoping his thigh scan does not reveal anything too sinister. 

Ashley Young will continue his run in the team, as Lucas Digne is still out through injury for Aston Villa.

