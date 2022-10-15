Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team News
Graham Potter's side travel to Villa Park tomorrow to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the 2pm kick-off in the Premier League, and will be hoping to take all three points from the game.
Chelsea are still unbeaten under Potter, and will be looking to extend that run, but do face an Aston Villa side desperate for some points under a struggling Steven Gerrard.
Both sides have a few key injuries, and Chelsea especially will miss the bombarding forward runs of Reece James from right-back.
Team News:
Chelsea will be without Reece James, who may now miss the World Cup with the injury he suffered against AC Milan midweek. The England full-back has a knee injury, and a scan has revealed it's worse than initially feared.
Mason Mount will have to pass a late fitness check as he undergoes a scan on a thigh bruise he has. There is confidence that he will be able to play.
Wesley Fofana is of course missing through his knee injury, and N'Golo Kante will miss another few weeks through a recurring hamstring injury that he can't seem to shake.
In terms of Aston Villa's injury woes, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos are definitely out with long term injuries.
Leon Bailey is a doubt, and the game may come just a bit too soon for Lucas Digne. Ludwig Augustinsson will also likely miss the game through injury, leaving Ashley Young as the starting left-back.
