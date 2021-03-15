NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's are in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals after Olivier Giroud's incredible acrobatic earned the Blues a 1-0 win in the first-leg heading into the tie in west London. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Atletico Madrid on Wednesday 17 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Full list of officials here.

