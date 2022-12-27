Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch

Chelsea will be hoping to regain some form coming into the second half of the Premier League season, and that can start off with a convincing win against Bournemouth today.

Graham Potter's side come into the game off the back of four straight defeats before the World Cup break, and will be hoping to right some of those wrongs.

A tough challenge awaits in the form of Bournemouth, but Chelsea will be heavy favourites going into the game.

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 5.30pm at Stamford Bridge, and will be available to watch on the following platforms in the UK and Ireland, TalkSport Radio UK, Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live and Premier Sports.

In the United States, the game will be streamed live from 9.30 (PT) and 11.30 (CT), and will be available on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App.

Chelsea really need to get back into form in the next few games after a tough period before the World Cup. Graham Potter has spoken of his disappointment over the results in recent days.

A tough test in Bournemouth, who actually won two out of their last three games before the break, but it's a test a team like Chelsea are expected to come through despite their recent form.

The Premier League is back for Chelsea, and they will be hoping it's a season of two halves.

