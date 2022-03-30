Chelsea vs Brentford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It's the first game back from the international break as the Blues, who have won their previous six matches in all competitions, play their west London neighbours.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already been Thomas Frank's Bees twice this season, both away from home, in the Premier League and most recently the Carabao Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now they face off again as Chelsea look to do the league double over their London rivals.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Brentford on Saturday 2 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC Sports.

