Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will head into the league, albeit distracted from talk surrounding the European Super League, with confidence after they reached the FA Cup final on Saturday after seeing off league leaders Manchester City at Wembley.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday 20 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

