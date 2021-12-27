Chelsea vs Brighton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended their Boxing Day hoodoo after coming from behind to claim a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

While Brighton, they were also victorious. Graham Potter's men saw off Brentford by two goals to nil at the Amex.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Brighton on Wednesday 29 December:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:30 EST

Pacific time: 11:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on Amazon Prime.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

