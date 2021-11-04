Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit at atop of the league table, three points clear of Liverpool on 25 points following a comfortable 3-0 win away to Newcastle United in the north east last Saturday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Meanwhile Burnley landed an impressive 3-1 win over Brentford last weekend as goals from Chris Wood, Matthew Lowton and Maxwel Cornet moved them to within three points of safety in 18th place.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Burnley on Saturday 6 November:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 08:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube