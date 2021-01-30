NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his second game as Head Coach and will be keen to win his first game after a 0-0 draw against Wolves in midweek. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Burnley on Sunday 31 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:00 EST

Pacific time: 04:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Graham Scott

Full list of officials here.

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

