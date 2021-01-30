Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his second game as Head Coach and will be keen to win his first game after a 0-0 draw against Wolves in midweek.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Burnley on Sunday 31 January:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 12:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 07:00 EST
Pacific time: 04:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and available via the BT Sport app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.
Referee: Graham Scott
Full list of officials here.
