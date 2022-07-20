Chelsea vs Charlotte | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States
Here is where to watch Chelsea's second pre-season game against MLS side Charlotte FC.
After a pretty successful game against Mexican side Club America, Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Charlotte FC.
Even though Armando Broja travelled to the USA, we won't see the 22-year-old tomorrow as he had to fly home due to an 'injury issue'.
Fortunately for Blues fans, Raheem Sterling will play his first game in a Chelsea shirt tomorrow.
It's still unsure whether or not Kalidou Koulibaly will play as he was recovering from a minor knock he picked up towards the end of last season.
However, the Senegalese defender has been training with the first team so we should get to see him in the next pre-season game.
This will be Tuchel's second to last game in the USA and he will want to get the players up to speed as quick as possible.
Read More
With all that in mind, here is how to watch Chelsea vs Charlotte FC.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 00.30am BST, 21st July
United States of America
Eastern time 20:30pm ET, 20th July
Pacific time: 19:30pm PT, 20th July
Central time: 17:30pm CT, 20th July
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on Chelseafc.com.
For American supporters, the game will be shown on ESPN+
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante