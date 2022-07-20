Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Charlotte | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

Here is where to watch Chelsea's second pre-season game against MLS side Charlotte FC.

After a pretty successful game against Mexican side Club America, Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Charlotte FC.

Even though Armando Broja travelled to the USA, we won't see the 22-year-old tomorrow as he had to fly home due to an 'injury issue'.

Fortunately for Blues fans, Raheem Sterling will play his first game in a Chelsea shirt tomorrow.

Raheem Sterling

It's still unsure whether or not Kalidou Koulibaly will play as he was recovering from a minor knock he picked up towards the end of last season.

However, the Senegalese defender has been training with the first team so we should get to see him in the next pre-season game.

This will be Tuchel's second to last game in the USA and he will want to get the players up to speed as quick as possible.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With all that in mind, here is how to watch Chelsea vs Charlotte FC.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 00.30am BST, 21st July

United States of America

Eastern time 20:30pm ET, 20th July

Pacific time: 19:30pm PT, 20th July

Central time: 17:30pm CT, 20th July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on Chelseafc.com.

For American supporters, the game will be shown on ESPN+

Read More Chelsea News

kirby
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: England v Spain| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

“It’s a Big Price” - Pundit Questions if Chelsea Should Be Selling Armando Broja to West Ham United

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

‘Do It Straight Away’ - Pundit Thinks Arsenal Should Go All Out to Sign Chelsea Midfielder

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
N'golo Kante
News

‘I’m Not Surprised’ - Expert Understands Why Chelsea Don’t Want to Sign Unvaccinated Players

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Growing In Confidence In Pursuit Of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, With Frenchman Interested In Move

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Who Should Chelsea Start Up Front Now Raheem Sterling Has Been Signed

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are in Advanced Talks With Sevilla Over French Defender Jules Kounde

By Finn Glowacki17 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla’s Jules Kounde ‘Will’ Be a Chelsea Player

By Callum Baker-Ellis17 hours ago