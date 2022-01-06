Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Chesterfield: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side begin their campaign at home to the National League leaders as they look to go one step better than last season. 

The Blues were beaten in the final after Youri Tielemans' rocket was enough to clinch silverware for the Foxes. 

imago1002687502h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Chesterfield on Saturday 8 January:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button.

US customers can view the FA Cup tie on ESPN+.

imago1008573574h (1)
Chelsea vs Chesterfield: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

