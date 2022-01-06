Chelsea vs Chesterfield: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup
Chelsea host Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side begin their campaign at home to the National League leaders as they look to go one step better than last season.
The Blues were beaten in the final after Youri Tielemans' rocket was enough to clinch silverware for the Foxes.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Chesterfield on Saturday 8 January:
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30 EST
Pacific time: 09:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button.
US customers can view the FA Cup tie on ESPN+.
