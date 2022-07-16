Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Club América | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

Here is where to watch Chelsea's first pre-season friendly against Mexican side Club America.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to kick off their pre-season in Nevada, United States this evening.

The Blues will play in the Allegiant Stadium where they face off against Mexican opposition Club America.

Chelsea new boys Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly will both be present at the game.

Chelsea flag

It is not clear if the Senegalese centre-back will take part, having only just joined up with the team after signing today.

Sterling, however, should be a part of Tuchel's side. The England international has been in the US for a few days now and has been taking part in training.

So here is where to watch Chelsea's opening pre-season game against Club America!

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 03.00am BST, 17th July

United States of America

Eastern time 23:00pm ET, 16th July

Pacific time: 20:00pm PT, 16th July

Central time: 22:00pm CT, 16th July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on Chelseafc.com.

For American supporters, the game will be shown on TUDN.com.

For Supporters in Mexico, the game will be shown on TUDN and Blim TV.

