Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are hoping to reach their third consecutive final in this competition, and will be wanting a change of fortunes this time around.

Final defeats against Arsenal and Leicester City have left Chelsea with a dismal recent record at Wembley, which was also added to in February when they lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties.

IMAGO / PA Images

They are back at Wembley following victory against Middlesbrough. While Crystal Palace clinched a spot in the last four after knocking out Everton.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Crystal Palace on Sunday 17 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcast on ITV as well as available to view on the ITV Hub.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash on ESPN+.

