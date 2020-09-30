Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to claim their second win of the new Premier League season on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have just four points on the board after their opening three league encounters. Their last outing saw them come from three goals down against West Brom to salvage a point in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were beaten 2-1 by Everton in controversial fashion after they conceded a penalty due to Joel Ward being ruled to have handled inside the box.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Crystal Palace on Saturday 3 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports and the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Full list of officials here.

