Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League gets underway this weekend for the 2021/22 season and Tuchel's men will be keen to mount a title charge to challenge the reigning champions Manchester City.
And the Eagles are their first opponents of the campaign as they welcome their London counterparts to west London.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Crystal Palace on Saturday 14 August:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00 EST
Pacific time: 07:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game won't be televised after the Premier League reverted back to the 3pm blackout.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock.
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Full list of officials here.
