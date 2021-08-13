Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League gets underway this weekend for the 2021/22 season and Tuchel's men will be keen to mount a title charge to challenge the reigning champions Manchester City.

And the Eagles are their first opponents of the campaign as they welcome their London counterparts to west London.

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a penalty shootout win against Villarreal. EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Crystal Palace on Saturday 14 August:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game won't be televised after the Premier League reverted back to the 3pm blackout.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Full list of officials here.

