Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League gets underway this weekend for the 2021/22 season and Tuchel's men will be keen to mount a title charge to challenge the reigning champions Manchester City. 

And the Eagles are their first opponents of the campaign as they welcome their London counterparts to west London.

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a penalty shootout win against Villarreal. 

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a penalty shootout win against Villarreal. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Crystal Palace on Saturday 14 August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game won't be televised after the Premier League reverted back to the 3pm blackout.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33186794 (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_34336771
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

pjimage (1)
News

Chelsea Players Take to Social Media to Welcome Lukaku Following Club-Record Transfer

pjimage (15)
Transfer News

Didier Drogba Sends Romelu Lukaku Message Following Record Chelsea Return

pjimage (1)
News

Romelu Lukaku's Former Club Take to Social Media to Admit That Chelsea Transfer Was 'Meant to be'

1004960707
Transfer News

Report: AS Roma General Manager to Meet With Tammy Abraham Ahead of Potential Transfer

E8mwQ4xWQA8dUjs
News

Marina Granovskaia Expresses Delight Following Romelu Lukaku Return

E8mwQ4xWQA8dUjs
News

Marina Granovskaia: Romelu Lukaku Will Play a 'Big Role' at Chelsea Following Club-Record Return